Second half of Britain’s Got Talent double bill to include stunts involving fire

Britain’s Got Talent has returned to TV screens and the second half of its weekend double bill will see performances from stunt artists who work with fire.

In the 17th series launch episode, a singer and a South Korean martial arts troupe were both awarded the coveted golden buzzer.

In its second episode, a host of impressive acts will take to the stage including Arbon, a danger act who balances using his hands and executes stunts involving fire and heights.

Elsewhere Duncan Fletcher will demonstrate a variety of stunts to the judges and Danny ZZZZ will perform a trick that involves him attempting to escape from a box on fire.

Providing some dance moves will be 10-year-old schoolboy Trey Braine, while Genevieve Cote will mimic the sounds of nature.

Also trying to impress the judges is magician Jack Rhodes, 27, and Ravi’s Dream Team, a choir of people who range in age from five to 78.

The singing group will perform A Million Dreams from the hit musical movie The Greatest Showman.

Offering a more quirky form of entertainment will be Henry and Richard, who play a meowing cat organ.

Opera singer Innocent Masuku will also try to captivate the audience and judges with his rendition of Caruso by Lucio Dalla.

The judges previously revealed that nine golden buzzers will be awarded this series, breaking their usual one per person limit.

The competition kicked off on Saturday with performances from a cheerleading team, trumpet player and a singing group named Rask AI, who had the judges in fits of laughter as they used artificial technology to superimpose the judge’s heads on to characters from the hit 2017 film The Greatest Showman.

The first show of the double-bill weekend also saw unusual singers and astounding dogs take to the stage, to impress judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

The winner of the hit ITV1 reality competition show will secure a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Sunday at 7.40pm on ITV1.