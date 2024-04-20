Camila Cabello makes surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s Coachella set

Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s headline slot at Coachella festival to perform her new single I Luv It featuring Playboi Carti.

Cabello, 27, who rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, graced the stage on Friday night during week two of the California-based event.

During her performance, the singer, who wore a white glittery T-shirt with the words “pepsi cola” emblazoned on it, boot-cut blue jeans and a sparkly choker, told the crowd to “make some motherf****** noise if you love Lana Del Rey.”

When the song came to an end the Summertime Sadness singer thanked Cabello for performing with her and said: “This my girl, I have so much fun with her, I love this song to death, thank you so much angel for coming and singing with me.”

Lana Del Rey headlined Coachella (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cabello responded: “This is an honour for me, you’re one of my artists of all time, I love you so much.”

Last week Del Rey, 38, welcomed Billie Eilish to the stage during week one of the festival, to perform her 2016 track Ocean Eyes, before they duetted on Del Rey’s 2012 hit song Video Games.

She also performed alongside Grammy winner Jon Batiste, who played the piano on her hit Candy Necklace.

Del Rey, whose last appearance at the festival was her debut in 2014, was scheduled to feature in the 2020 Coachella line-up which was cancelled amid the Covid pandemic.

The singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, hit headlines last year for delayed performances at Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park festival.