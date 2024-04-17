Paloma Faith ‘devastated’ to postpone London show due to laryngitis diagnosis

Paloma Faith has said she is “utterly devastated” after being forced to postpone a show in London at the last minute due to contracting laryngitis.

Hours before the singer was due to perform at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on Wednesday night, she announced the news in a statement shared to Instagram.

Faith is currently on a UK tour which kicked off on April 3 in Reading, and is due to go on until May 19 before she embarks on a string of European gigs.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer, 42, said in the statement: “It is with great regret that I have had to postpone my show tonight in London.

“My team are working on a date to re-schedule the show and as soon as that is set I will let you all know.

“I have been diagnosed with laryngitis caused by a virus and I am physically unable to sing.”

She hailed the tour so far – which has included performances in Nottingham, Blackpool, Liverpool, Sheffield, Manchester, Plymouth and Bristol – as “one of the greatest experiences” of her career

Faith continued: “I am utterly devastated, performing for you all is my favourite thing in the world.

“I also want to acknowledge those of you that flew in from other countries or travelled long distances. I am very very sad and very sorry.

“It’s been taken out of my hands, I have been told I must listen to the medical professionals, so that I am able to return to perform for you, without causing long term damage.”

She said she will know within the next day if she will be able to perform her shows in Cardiff and Brighton, which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday this week.

The singer ended the message by writing: “All my love, Paloma xxx.”

On Tuesday, she posted a series of photos of her wearing an orange and black leopard print jumpsuit and a dramatic black ruffled dress paired with biker boots following her Bristol show.

She thanked the city for “putting up” with her soar throat and said she was “praying” it would not get worse for London, adding: “Gargling all the salt and feel stressed.”

Her tour follows on from the release of her first album in four years, titled The Glorification Of Sadness, earlier this year.

The personal album explores the aftermath following her break-up from her partner of nine years, who is the father of her two children.

The north Londoner has previously bared her soul on ballads like Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Picking Up The Pieces.

Alongside her musical career, Faith has also dipped her toe into the acting world, having appeared in films including 2007’s St Trinian’s and 2009 horror Dread as well as the DC Comics drama Pennyworth.

She also offered her insight on the music industry to rising stars when she had a spell as a judge on The Voice UK and on The Voice Kids.