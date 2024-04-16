Dame Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson to star in Slow Horses ‘companion piece’

Dame Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson are to star in a new Apple TV+ thriller called Down Cemetery Road, which will act as a “companion piece” to MI5 drama Slow Horses.

The new series is adapted from a novel in the Oxford book series by author Mick Herron, whose Slough House saga was turned into the Apple TV+ thriller about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents, starring Gary Oldman and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas.

Love Actually star Dame Emma, 65, will play struggling private detective Zoe Boehm and star opposite Luther actress Wilson as Sarah Tucker, a woman who becomes obsessed with the whereabouts of a child she believes to be missing.

Ruth Wilson will play Sarah Tucker (Ian West/PA)

Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, said: “Down Cemetery Road has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron’s funny and acerbic writing, and I’m delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast.

“Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for Slow Horses on our service.”

In the series Wilson’s character Sarah becomes obsessed after a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears, which leads her to enlist the help of private investigator Zoe.

British actress and comedian Morwenna Banks, who was a writer on Slow Horses, serves as lead writer on the project.

The series’ executive producers include Banks, Dame Emma, Herron and Slow Horses executive producers Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta from 60Forty Films.

It was recently announced that Sense And Sensibility actress Dame Emma will reprise her role as Dr Rawlings in the next Bridget Jones film, Mad About The Boy.

Elsewhere, Wilson is set to star in Amazon series A Very Royal Scandal, which will dramatise the Newsnight interview between the Duke of York and journalist Emily Maitlis, who grilled him about his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.