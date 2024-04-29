Piers Morgan reflects on leaving GMB as show turns 10: ‘Divorce is never easy’

Broadcaster Piers Morgan joked that “divorce is never easy” as he reflected on his departure from Good Morning Britain as the show turns 10.

On Monday, as GMB celebrated its anniversary, the journalist shared a photo of his first and last day when he stormed off the programme and later quit.

In March 2021, Morgan, 59, walked out of a live broadcast following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After Beresford told Morgan that he continued to “trash” Meghan the former Daily Mirror editor stood up and said: “OK, I’m done with this” before leaving the set.

Wishing the ITV1 morning programme a happy birthday the former Daily Mirror editor wrote on X: “Happy 10th anniversary to ⁦@GMB – I spent five fun, eventful years there, and loved every minute.

“Here’s a picture of me on my first (April 13, 2015) and last (March 9, 2021) day… divorce is never easy!”

He also posted a photo of his first day working with Susanna Reid and said the TV presenter looked “traumatised”.

On Monday morning Reid, 53, appeared on This Morning, alongside her GMB co-host Richard Madeley, and showed presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard an article from 10 years ago that suggested the show would be axed after just one month.

She said she has it framed in her dressing room.

Asked by Shephard, 49, where she thinks the show is going, she said: “Well, I don’t think it’s going to be cancelled by Christmas. We’re pretty well established now.”

The topical morning show featuring entertainment and human interest stories launched on April 28 2014, and in a clip shared to GMB’s social media Reid can be seen opening the show while sitting beside Charlotte Hawkins, Shephard and Sean Fletcher.

The show has been nominated for news coverage Baftas for interviews with people including former prime minister Boris Johnson as well as Shamima Begum, who was stripped of her British citizenship after entering so-called Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria.

It has also taken home a special award at the Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) Awards.

GMB celebrated its 10 year anniversary during its Monday morning show.