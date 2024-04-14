Jon Bon Jovi on vocal injury: If I cannot sing well, I’m done

Jon Bon Jovi has said that he would be “done” with music if his singing continues to struggle following a vocal injury.

The American singer, 62, has spent nearly two years recovering from vocal cord surgery and recently made a comeback, performing at the MusiCares gala in Los Angeles, California, in February.

“This is the first time I’m saying this,” Bon Jovi told The Sunday Times.

“If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was… then I’m done.

“And I’m good with that.”

The Disney+ documentary series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story charts the band’s future from February 2022, amid their star singer navigating a vocal injury, and their four decades in the industry.

“There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road,” he said.

“We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day. But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week – and I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy … put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis.”

In March, his band announced their 16th studio album, Forever, which will land on June 7, after last touring in 2022.

The band are known for songs including Livin’ On A Prayer, It’s My Life, You Give Love A Bad Name and Thank You For Loving Me.

Bon Jovi’s 21-year-old son Jake Bongiovi is engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I’ve gotten to know her (Millie) in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way.

“It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”