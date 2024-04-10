Zendaya shines in white sequin gown with tennis motif at Challengers UK premiere

Zendaya paid homage to tennis in a jaw-dropping look at the Challengers premiere in London.

The 27-year-old, who has starred in films including Dune and The Greatest Showman, stunned in a white halter neck dress that was embroidered with a tennis motif comprised of two rackets.

The pleated skirt on the sequin gown was layered on top of white netting and adorned with panels of red, white and blue square blocks and a bow that sat atop her lower waist.

Zendaya wearing the floor-length gown (Ian West/PA)

The Hollywood actress, who co-produced the film, had her hair scraped back into a long plait decorated with a white bow.

She finished the look with a bold red lip and silver jewellery.

Zendaya opted to wear her hair in a plait for the premiere (Ian West/PA)

The Euphoria star plays Tashi Duncan in the film about a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach.

Her character is married to Art, played by Mike Faist, who is a champion on a losing streak.

Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan in the film (Ian West/PA)

In the film, Tashi’s husband faces off against Patrick, played by The Crown’s Josh O’Connor, who is his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

On the red carpet O’Connor wore a black suit with a white undertop that looked to have three words emblazoned across it.

Josh O’Connor, Zendaya, and Mike Faist (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere Faist wore a white suit jacket, black trousers and a black bow tie.

All three members of the main cast kept to the black and white colour palette with their outfits.

Josh O’Connor plays Patrick in the film (Ian West/PA)

Other celebrity attendees included Love Island star Montana Brown and English music artist Shygirl.

Brown walked the carpet in an off the shoulder black and white dress and finished the look with some gold accents.

Love Island star Montana Brown graced the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Shygirl wore a bright green/yellow skirt, Penny Lane coat and sheer top.

The musician paired her outfit with a black handbag and knee-high combat boots.

Music artist Shygirl wore a bright yellow ensemble for the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Challengers will arrive in UK cinemas on April 26.