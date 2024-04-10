Musician Lang Lang says he cannot believe success of Channel 4’s The Piano

Chinese pianist Lang Lang has said he was surprised by the success of the debut season of The Piano, with strangers later telling him the Channel 4 TV show “touched their hearts”.

The world-renowned classical musician received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Wednesday in the category of live performance, taking to the piano after his on-stage speech to play a medley of classical pieces.

The 41-year-old shot to TV fame in the UK after his appearance as a judge on The Piano, which saw host Claudia Winkleman search for the UK’s best amateur pianists before the show culminated in a concert at the Royal Festival Hall featuring four chosen finalists.

“I couldn’t believe how successful that this show became, a lot of new people that I’ve never met before, they came to me and they said this show really touched their hearts and I’m very happy to be part of this show,” Lang Lang told the PA news agency.

“I’m actually flying to Manchester for the final, the second season is coming to air beginning of May so I hope you will like the second season.”

The debut season saw a visually impaired 13-year-old girl called Lucy win the competition, having impressed the judges with her rendition of Debussy’s Arabesque.

Lang Lang, whose musical achievements are mirrored by his commitment to charitable causes including the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, said being honoured with a star was a “dream come true”.

“Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it’s unbelievable, it is like the biggest dream you can dream in the world,” he told PA.

“I’ve been very lucky to have this, being a musician, sharing my love and music with the world.

“I hope this star that I’m getting today will encourage the younger generation all over the world, also in Asia, to dream big because you can. You can deliver, you can achieve.”