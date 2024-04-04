Kiss sell music catalogue and face paint designs to Sweden’s Pophouse for £237m

US rock band Kiss have sold their music catalogue to the company behind Abba’s hologram concerts.

The group, known for their black and white make up and metallic outfits, have also allowed Pophouse Entertainment Group to buy its trademark and face paint designs.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval and reported to be worth around 300 million dollars (£237 million), includes master recordings and publishing rights.

There are plans for a biopic and Kiss-themed experience following the sale.

The firm, founded by Abba singer Bjorn Ulvaeus, previously made a deal with Kiss to turn the members of the band into avatars, similar to those in the Abba Voyage arena show concerts.

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons said: “We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture, and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come because what Pophouse is doing is breaking rules.

“We already have several plans in development, where the avatar show is one, a biopic another and a Kiss-themed experience a third. The future could not be more exciting.”

On Thursday, Pophouse also said that Kiss, known for the songs God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II and Crazy Crazy Nights, will remain “active” and will be involved in the upcoming projects with the company.

Founders Paul Stanley and Simmons as well as guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer announced at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in December their legacy would continue in digital form.

Paul Stanley of Kiss (Katja Ogrin/PA)

The virtual Kiss was previewed at the gig with a performance of God Gave Rock And Roll To You at the end of the show.

Stanley said: “Our journey with Pophouse is fuelled by the desire to eternally resonate across diverse facets of global culture.

“As we embark on this venture, we aim to weave our legacy into the tapestry of different worlds, ensuring that the Kiss experience continues to captivate both our devoted fans and those yet to discover the thrill.

“This partnership is not just a chapter, it’s an eternal symphony of rock ‘n’ roll immortality.”

In February, American singer Cyndi Lauper announced a partnership with Pophouse which would see her sell her pop music catalogue, which includes the songs Girls Just Want To Have Fun, Time After Time and True Colours.

Their plans are understood to include various projects including live shows and small screen plans.

JoJo Siwa at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Per Sundin, Pophouse Entertainment’s chief executive, said: “Kiss has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has throughout their 50-year career continued to push the boundaries in popular culture.

“The band’s enigmatic personas, unparalleled band attributes, and iconic imagery have made them a cultural force and a legendary act with multigenerational appeal.

“We will safeguard and enrich this legacy through future global endeavours, by breathing new life into their characters and personas while also leveraging and elevating the visual world of Kiss.”

Celebrities and fans have been inspired by Kiss looks in the past.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this week, American singer and dancer Jojo Siwa appeared to replicate the black eye make up and futuristic outfits.

The Kiss avatar show is planned for a launch in 2027.