Sir Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis return in first look at Wolf Hall sequel

Sir Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis return as Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII in first-look images from Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

The BBC drama, based on Hilary Mantel’s final novel in her epic Tudor trilogy, will see stars such as Dame Harriet Walter and Timothy Spall join the cast.

Damian Lewis as Henry VIII (Nick Briggs/BBC)

Slow Horses actor Sir Jonathan Pryce returns as Cardinal Wolsey while Peaky Blinders’ Kate Phillips reprises her role as Jane Seymour.

Killing Eve’s Dame Harriet will play Lady Margaret Pole while Mr Turner actor Spall will play the Duke of Norfolk.

Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour (Nick Briggs/BBC)

The Queen’s Gambit stars Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster appear as Thomas Wriothesley and Rafe Sadler respectively.

The first series of Wolf Hall, released in 2015, won the Bafta for best drama series while Sir Mark was named best actor.

Sir Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Wolsey (Nick Briggs/BBC)

Claire Foy, who played Anne Boleyn, was also nominated for a gong.

The new series, which opens in May 1536 after the execution of Queen Anne, sees the return of director Peter Kosminsky, who helmed the first outing.

Dame Harriet Walter as Lady Margaret Pole (Nick Briggs/BBC)

The new series will see Henry’s scheming adviser Cromwell, a man with only his wits to rely on, emerge from the bloodbath after Anne is beheaded and continue to climb to power.

Meanwhile, Henry enjoys short-lived happiness with his third queen, Jane Seymour.

Timothy Spall as the Duke of Norfolk and Alex Jennings as Stephen Gardiner (Nick Briggs/BBC)

The six-part series will trace the final four years of Cromwell’s life, completing his journey from self-made man to the most feared, influential figure of his time.

The Mirror And The Light was published in 2020 and followed Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies.

The trilogy charts the rise and fall of Cromwell, who rose to incredible wealth and influence as Henry’s closest adviser and was one of the most powerful proponents of the English Reformation.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Rafe Sadler (Nick Briggs/BBC)

It was the final novel published in Mantel’s lifetime, before her death in 2022 at the age of 70.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.

Series one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.