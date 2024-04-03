Lizzo insists she is not quitting the music industry

US popstar Lizzo has reassured fans she is not quitting the music industry.

The About Damn Time singer, 35, stunned fans last week when she posted a statement on social media declaring “I quit”, saying she has been the subject of ridicule online for her looks and her character.

“I want to make this video because I just need to clarify – when I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” Lizzo said in a video posted on Instagram.

“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people. Because I know that I’m not alone.

“In no way, shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.”

She continued: “If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves, and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for.

“With that being said, I’m going to keep moving forward, I’m going to keep being me.”

The US singer-songwriter also thanked fans for the love she has received, adding it “means more than you know”.

The singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, posted a statement on Instagram on Friday claiming she was “starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it”.

She said she was constantly the “butt of the joke every single time because of how I look” and that her character was being “picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name”.

She ended the post saying: “I didn’t sign up for this shit. I quit,” with a peace sign emoji, which had fans speculating whether she meant the music industry or not.

Her statement came a day after a lawyer, who represents three former dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, said it was “shameful” the singer headlined a Radio City fundraiser for President Joe Biden “amid such egregious allegations”.

In August, Lizzo and her production company were sued by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who accused the Good As Hell singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

At the time, the pop star described the allegations as “gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing”, saying the claims are “as unbelievable as they sound”.