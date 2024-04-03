Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce split after five years of marriage

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley have announced their “decision to part ways” after five years of marriage.

The hip-hop star, who is currently serving as a coach on the US version of The Voice, proposed to long-term girlfriend Corley in July 2018 before the pair wed in a lavish ceremony in California in March 2019.

The event was attended by 150 friends and family, including the rapper’s mentor Kanye West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian, as well as the stand-up comedian David Chappelle.

Chance The Rapper, Kirsten Corley and Kensli Bennett attend the World Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King in 2019 (Barry King/Alamy/PA)

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” a joint statement said on Instagram.

“We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The 30-year-old pair share two daughters, eight-year-old Kensli and four-year-old Marli Grace, who they plan to “raise together”.

“We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition,” the statement concluded.

In the week before his wedding, the musician, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, had posted a story on social media recalling how he met Corley when he was nine years old at his mother’s office party.

It was previously reported that the pair had reconnected at South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas in 2012, before welcoming their first child together in 2015.