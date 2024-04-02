Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter set to hit UK charts at number one

Beyonce’s country music album Act II: Cowboy Carter is on track to become a number one record, Official Charts has said.

The US singer, 42, has previously topped the charts with 2003’s Dangerously In Love, 2011’s Four, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance.

With an added chart-topper, Beyonce as a solo artist would be at the same level as Canadian singer Celine Dion, American rock band Green Day and US musician Prince on five number one albums.

While a member of Destiny’s Child, with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Beyonce also had a number one with 2001’s Survivor.

The artwork for the latest album by Beyonce, Act II: Cowboy Carter (Parkwood Entertainment)

Cowboy Carter, released on Friday, is a follow-up to 2022’s Grammy-winning Renaissance, which marked Act I of the trilogy.

It has already seen the release of the singles Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages and features duets with Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, as well as covers of Dolly Parton’s Jolene and The Beatles classic Blackbird.

Official Charts said that Texas Hold ‘Em – currently placed at number three – is likely to return to the number one spot in the singles rankings.

Beyonce’s version of Jolene is on course for a number five placement while her track II Most Wanted featuring Grammy-winner Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, might also be placed at number eight on the Official Singles Chart.

Beyonce could be on track for another number one UK album (PA)

Beyonce faces competition in the album chart from Oxford rock outfit Ride who are expecting to reach their highest placement of number two with Interplay.

Meanwhile, US pop star Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine, The Weeknd’s greatest hits record The Highlights and Oliva Rodrigo’s second album Guts are set to round out the top five.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, US singer Benson Boone’s viral TikTok track Beautiful Things, US singer Teddy Swims’ song Lose Control and Grande’s Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) are also getting a lot of plays this week.