Louis Walsh calls Zeze Millz ‘righteous’ in heated row on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh has described Zeze Millz as “righteous” in a heated debate about the three “most heartless” housemates on the show.

During Sunday’s installment of the ITV1 reality programme, housemates had to follow strict rules as they completed quests as part of this week’s shopping task.

The house was transformed into a twisted fairytale kingdom and former X Factor judge Walsh, 71, and TV presenter Millz, 34, who were both deemed the most evil housemates, had to reign over the house whilst dressed as king and queen.

The duo argued as they were tasked with choosing the most “heartless” housemates and Millz refused to let Walsh choose Ibiza Weekender star David Potts.

“You’re obsessed with making David do things,” she said.

“You just want to see him suffer, you just want to see David go through hell again,” she added.

Walsh told Millz he had the final say on who to pick, to which she said: “No you don’t, you actually don’t.”

“I’ve made my decision, I’m not changing,” he said.

Millz said: “We clearly can see that” before Walsh interupted and said: “Can you just shut up about it?”

Millz said: “Don’t tell me to shut up either. Please don’t tell me to shut up. Thank you.”

“You’re so righteous. I can’t do anything. I can’t say anything,” Walsh added.

Millz responded: “No, you can’t. Get the violins out for Louis.”

Walsh had also accused Millz of loving attention.

“You love the attention, admit it,” he said.

“You love it,” he added.

“You like it more than anybody else.

“You do. (You are) confident and loud. You’re full of yourself.

“You want to get to the top, that’s the only way to get to the top, by being pushy.”

During the shopping task, which the housemates lost, the evil rulers were given luxury food while the others were made to eat gruel and tidy up.

Elsewhere in the episode, Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin put himself forward to receive the “killer nomination” meaning he will be put up for the public vote and risk being eliminated from the show.