Sharon Osbourne told to leave Celebrity Big Brother despite no public vote

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon and former The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne have both booted out of ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Osbourne, 71, who was referred to as “celebrity lodger”, was announced as leaving along with 51-year-old reality star Simon on Tuesday’s episode – despite not being up for public vote.

The guest housemate was given the power to save one of the nominated housemates, choosing YouTuber Zeze Millz, and instead opted to nominate former This Morning presenter Fern Britton in her place during Monday’s episode.

Simon were booted out in the latest episode and the public voted to save Louis Walsh and Britton.

The audience was heard booing and chanting: “Get Louis out.”

During the course of the latest episode, Walsh made reference to him managing Jedward along with Britton’s age.

When asked what Jedward were like, he said: “They were vile… I done five million quid with them, I swear on my mother’s life.

“They were vile, they were novelty, they were great for the show.”

Following his remarks airing, the musicians who real names are John and Edward Grimes wrote on X, formerly Twitter, dismissing the remarks in a series of posts.

They wrote: “Girls Aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like.”

Jedward also accused them of trying to make them “sign our name and life away in dodgy contracts to people he was great friends with”.

They added: “What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?”

Walsh also made comments about Britton, when he was deciding on the two groups for a singing competition, similar to The X Factor.

“I don’t think she’s right,” he told Osbourne.

Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, replied saying: “Right for what?”

He replied saying: “For the girl group… (because) she’s older.”

Osbourne told him to “shush”.