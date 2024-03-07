Toy Show Appeal star Saoirse Ruane dies of cancer aged 12

The Co Galway girl who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show and inspired its annual charity appeal has died aged 12.

Saoirse Ruane, from Kiltullagh, died at her home on Tuesday after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

The youngster won the nation’s hearts when she appeared on the Toy Show during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and spoke about her fight with cancer.

She had been diagnosed with a rare form of the disease and had to have her right leg amputated.

She inspired the launch of the Toy Show Appeal, which has led to millions of euro being raised.

In an Instagram post, her mother said: “When there are no words. After a long, courageous and dignified battle, our hearts are shattered to tell you our beautiful little Saoirse took her final breath in our arms on Tuesday.

“We thank you our lovely followers for holding Saoirse and us in your thoughts these past few weeks.

“We think of you all today also as we know how much Saoirse was loved by the nation and the effect she had on so many people’s lives.

“Cancer you stole her from us, the life we had and our dreams.

“Life will never be the same.”

An online post said she died peacefully at her home in the arms of her heartbroken parents, Ollie and Roseanna.

“Saoirse, aged just 12 years old, was surrounded, as she has been throughout her illness, by the love, care and devotion of her family, the prayers and goodwill of the community in Kiltullagh and people all over the country who held Saoirse in their hearts,” the post said.

“Saoirse, adored daughter to Ollie and Roseanna, big sister to Farrah Rose, half-sister to Rebecca, granddaughter to Anne Ruane and Tony and Ann Brehony, an adored niece, cousin, family member and of course, best friend to Willow and Slush, was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

“A pupil of Kiltullagh National School, Saoirse will be missed but always remembered by her school friends and teachers, who have travelled the road with Saoirse on her journey, and were a source of joy and fun to her.”

Former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy said: “It is with the great sadness imaginable that I’ve heard the news of my dear young friend, Saoirse Ruane’s passing.

“We became friends instantly when we met. She told her story, the nation fell in love with her and a charity began because of her and with that she helped enrich and encourage the live of thousands of children in Ireland.

“A selfless, humble, kind, optimistic and thoughtful child.

“She was everything we should and could be as a country and her passing will put so much into perspective for so may of us.

“The world is a poorer place without Saoirse but I do hope that twinkle in her eye shines on and on.”