Searches soar for Tuscany following broadcast of Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job

Property searches for Tuscany have jumped as the second series of Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job has aired, according to a website.

Rightmove recorded a 39% jump in searches for homes to buy in the region of Tuscany and a 60% leap for the city of Lucca.

It compared January 5 to February 23 this year with the same period in 2023.

The popular BBC show sees TV stars and friends Amanda Holden and Alan Carr roll up their sleeves in Italy to undertake property renovations.

The newly-renovated townhouse “Casa Alamanda” in the hills of Tuscany has been put on the market for around £187,000.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert said: “We often see what’s happening in the world reflected in search behaviour on site, and it’s fascinating to see spikes in searches for Tuscany and Lucca as the second series of Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job aired, with people imagining what it would be like to live there, or possibly what it would be like to take on their own renovation project in the area.”