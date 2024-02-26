Zendaya, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh among stars to present at Oscars

Organisers have revealed the first group of star-studded presenters for the 96th annual Oscars ceremony.

Dune star Zendaya will join Academy Award-winner Al Pacino and three-time nominee Michelle Pfeiffer to present during showbiz’s biggest night of the year, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.

Also presenting will be last year’s four acting winners: Brendan Fraser from The Whale, and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis from Everything Everywhere All At Once, it was announced on Monday.

Joining the stars will be former Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell and Matthew McConaughey; and executive producers Raj Kapoor, Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.

More stars will be added to the presenting line-up ahead of the ceremony, hosted for the fourth time by late-night, US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The 56-year-old will front the ceremony for the second consecutive year, having hosted back-to-back Academy Award broadcasts in 2017 and 2018, the first of which saw the La La Land and Moonlight best picture mix-up.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.