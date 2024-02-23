Susanna Reid has the ‘blues’ as she wishes GMB co-host Ben Shephard farewell

Susanna Reid labelled her Good Morning Britain co-presenter Ben Shephard “the best in the business” as he presented his final episode of the ITV show on Friday.

Shephard, 49, will move to host This Morning with Cat Deeley from Monday to Thursday, replacing hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who left last year.

Reid, 53, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “BYE BEN! We’ve all got the blues this morning saying goodbye to the best in the business @benshephard.”

She shared a decade-old photo of herself and Shephard before the launch of Good Morning Britain at West Ham United’s former stadium, Upton Park.

Reid wrote: “This is us 10 years ago just before the launch of @gmb – of course he took me to Upton Park to bond over football! We’re going to miss you – good luck through the wall @thismorning.”

Another fellow presenter, Charlotte Hawkins, posted a picture of her and Shephard on their first day on GMB 10 years ago.

Hawkins, 48, said: “Saying goodbye to @benshephard on his last @gmb before moving to @thismorning.

“This was us back on day 1 of @gmb very nearly ten years ago! Not much difference?”.

Baroness Karren Brady, known for her role on BBC’s The Apprentice with Alan Sugar, remembered Shephard for being a “loyal Hammers fan”.

Vice chairman of the Hammer’s (West Ham United), Baroness Brady said on X: “In 2016 loyal Hammer’s fan @benshephard helped us say a fond farewell to Upton Park to begin a thrilling new chapter at the London Stadium.

“Today I send my very best wishes as Ben bids farewell to @GMB and congratulations on his own exciting move ‘up the road’ to @thismorning.”

GMB’s meteorologist Laura Tobin shared an Instagram reel of her past moments with Shephard and called him a “great drinking partner” and a “great hugger”.

Forty-two-year-old Tobin said: “No-say it isn’t so. Was it all a dream?

“After nearly 10 years of working together @benshephard is off to @thismorning.

“He is actually just moving next door and we’ll see him all the time.

“The fact so many people are so sad he is leaving shows how much he is loved and what a great guy he is.

“A great presenter, a great advisor, a great drinking partner, a great hugger and a great sweet stealer.

“Good luck Ben & enjoy the lie ins. I’ll miss you.”

Tobin appeared as a contestant on the celebrity version of the quiz show Tipping Point, which has been hosted by Shephard since 2012.

Presenter for GMB and ITV’s Granada Reports, Zoe Muldoon, wished the father-of-two “good luck” on social media.

She said: “See you at 8 on @gmb…it’ll be the last time @benshephard throws to the ‘news, travel and weather’!

“Good luck, Ben! We’ll miss you!”

For his last episode on GMB on Friday, Shephard said: “As soon as I get in here, (I know) I’m going to be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, gorgeous, talented, challenging, chaotic, annoying, fabulous people, that make me better at what I do.

“It’s not lost on me I wouldn’t be able to do it if you weren’t amazing and hadn’t been such fabulous friends, and colleagues, the extended family here at GMB.”