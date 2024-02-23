Beyonce tops UK singles chart for first time in almost 14 years

Beyonce has topped the UK singles chart for the first time in almost 14 years with track Texas Hold ‘Em.

It comes after the 42-year-old American pop star made history as she became the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart in the US.

The country track was released on February 11 during the Super Bowl – along with her other single 16 Carriages – and it is expected to feature on her album which will drop on March 29.

The LP will follow on from the success of her 2022 offering – Renaissance.

Beyonce attends the Punk’: Chaos To Couture Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York (Denis Van Tine/PA)

The 32-time Grammy award-winning star from Houston, Texas, last went to number one in the UK singles chart on March 2010 when she collaborated with Lady Gaga on the song Telephone (2009).

Four more of her songs have reached the top spot – If I Were A Boy (2008), Deja Vu featuring Jay Z (2006), Beautiful Liar featuring Shakira (2007) and Crazy In Love (2003).

In 2023, Beyonce toured Renaissance, and a documentary chronicling her 39-city world tour premiered in North American cinemas on December 1.

Over the course of five months, some 2.7 million concertgoers attended and the tour grossed close to 500 million dollars (£411m), according to Billboard.

The American singer, who is married to rapper Jay-Z, first made it big with girl group Destiny’s Child before she went solo and released her number one debut album Dangerously In Love in 2003.

Beyonce performs at the T in the Park music festival at Balado Park near Kinross (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Alongside her music career, the singer has starred in 2006 comedy romance film Dreamgirls as Deena Jones and voiced Nala in The Lion King in 2019.

She has headlined Glastonbury, Coachella and a number of other festivals and has several Brit awards and MTV awards to her name.

Elsewhere in the singles chart this week, American singer-songwriter Benson Boone landed at number two with his offering Beautiful Things.

Following this is Lose Control by American singer Teddy Swims and in the fourth spot is Training Season by pop star Dua Lipa, who has been teasing the release of a new album.

At number five is Stick Season by American musician Noah Kahan which has moved down four spaces from the top spot.