Paul from The Traitors says recreating series two’s success is ‘big old task’

Paul Gorton, from reality TV series The Traitors, has said recreating the success of series two will be a “big old task”.

The TV star, who was a traitor on the competition, became well known for hood-winking the faithfuls before being voted out following suspicions that were, in part, raised by fellow traitor Harry.

The tense game show, in which participants attempt to identify who among them are “faithfuls” or “traitors” plotting to kill and win the game’s prize money for themselves, ran three nights a week on BBC One during January.

Asked if the series two success can be recreated ahead of the TV Choice Awards ceremony, Gorton told the PA news agency: “They’ve got a lot to do.

Paul Gorton attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It’s a big old task. But they (next series participants) have to go in there, they have to beat Harry, beat me, Diane, they have to be big characters.

“And yeah best of luck to them, I’m excited to see it.”

Speaking about public reaction he has received following the show, he added: “I’m walking down the street and I can’t believe people know what my name is, so I’m lapping it up.”

He added: “I’m a pro at taking selfies now, I pride myself on how good I am at selfies.”

The Traitors will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a third series following the success of the second series.

The Traitors is nominated in the category of best reality show alongside I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Queer Eye and At Home With The Furys.

Elsewhere, actors Charlotte Ritchie and Laurence Rickard discussed TV series Ghosts, which concluded in December 2023, and is nominated for best comedy alongside Not Going Out, Good Omens and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Rickard told PA: “The reaction (to Ghosts series five) was incredible and to have got the figures that we got for a comedy was just great… hopefully it will encourage investment in the future cause it’s a great medium and I like to laugh.”

Ellie Leach attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 and former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach also graced the red carpet and spoke about what it has been like to embark on the Strictly live tour.

She said: “I can’t believe that it’s over, we finished the tour literally last night so yeah it’s kind of emotional that it’s over but it’s been amazing.”

Speaking about her favourite moment during the BBC One dance show, she added: “Being able to lift the glitterball trophy. Winning for us was amazing, for us so incredibly emotional and unexpected as well, we got to the final, we never expected to be there and Layton (Williams) and Bobby (Brazier) and both their partners were amazing, so to be in that final, such a strong final, it was like it really could be any of us.”

Other categories at the awards ceremony, taking place at London Hilton on Park Lane, include best talent show, best game show, best family drama and best daytime show.