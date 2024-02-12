Gillian Anderson is Emily Maitlis in trailer for drama about Andrew interview

Gillian Anderson bears an uncanny resemblance to Emily Maitlis in the first teaser for the Netflix drama about her explosive interview with the Duke of York.

In the footage for the film Scoop, she can be heard saying: “This is the story, the only story, I want it for us.”

The trailer shows Maitlis preparing for the Newsnight interview, touching up her makeup and breathing deeply before grilling Andrew over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The trailer also shows Billie Piper, as producer Sam McAlister, issuing instructions, saying: “Thursday, 2pm, the Palace. Two chairs in the middle of the floor, six feet apart.”

The footage offers a brief glimpse at Keeley Hawes, who is thought to play one of Andrew’s advisers.

It shows cameras being set up and staff gathering around to watch but does not offer any of the recreation of the interview itself, bar Maitlis’s opening overture, saying: “Your Royal Highness.”

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell in a scene from Scoop (Netflix/PA)

The trailer ends with a glimpse of Andrew, played by The Holiday’s Rufus Sewell, looking uncomfortable.

Following the Newsnight broadcast in November 2019 and the furore over Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, the duke stepped down from public life.

Maitlis has already served as an executive producer of a Channel 4 documentary about the interview.

Gillian Anderson portrays journalist Emily Maitlis in the film (Netflix/PA)

Another drama about the interview, a series called A Very Royal Scandal, starring Michael Sheen as Andrew and Ruth Wilson as Maitlis, is also in the works.

Scoop will launch on Netflix on April 5.