Beyonce announces ‘country-themed’ Renaissance Act II album during Super Bowl

US superstar Beyonce has released two tracks from the second act of her Renaissance project, after teasing the new album during a Super Bowl advert.

The pop singer appeared in a Verizon advert during the Super Bowl game where she attempts to break the internet – inventing a “Beyonc-AI” robot, launching Bar-Bey, and flying a rocket to deliver the first performance from space.

At the end of the advert, Beyonce tells co-star Tony Hale: “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.”

Beyonce, who watched the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas alongside her husband Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, posted a video on her Instagram teasing “Act ii” moments after the advert aired.

The album, which appears to lean into a country theme, is set to be released on March 29.

The 42-year-old then released two songs titled Texas Hold ‘Em, referencing the poker game named after the singer’s home state, and 16 Carriages.

Fans have eagerly been anticipating a new project from Beyonce, who initially released Act i: Renaissance in July 2022, later revealing it was part of a three-act project.

In December, Beyonce released a new single titled My House to commemorate the “opening weekend” of the Renaissance tour film which followed the music superstar on her 39-date world tour of the Grammy-winning album.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce was a box office success, following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift with The Eras Tour film.

The music announcement comes months after the childhood home of Beyonce was saved from burning down after emergency crews were called to the Texan house on Christmas Day.

Beyonce’s family bought the home in 1982 and lived there until she was five years old.