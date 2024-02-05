Irish rockers U2 take Grammy awards inside Las Vegas Sphere

The Grammys featured show-stopping performances from a raft of stars, from music legends to fresh young talent.

Here is a run-down of the musicians who took to the stage.

– U2

Irish rock band U2 performed live from a high tech new immersive venue in Las Vegas during the Grammy awards ceremony.

The rockers sang their track Atomic City live from the Sphere, with Bono briefly interrupting to say: “Hello Los Angeles.”

The venue, where U2 are currently performing a residency, boasts 168,000 square feet of high definition LEDs, 167,000 speakers and 17,000 seats.

Afterwards, Bono announced the award for best pop vocal album, saying: “Hello Grammys – the next category is pop vocalists… (but) these people look pretty rock and roll to me.”

– Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell, left, and Brandi Carlile (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The esteemed singer performed an emotional rendition of her 1966 classic Both Sides Now from an armchair for her debut performance at the award show, at the age of 80.

She was joined by US singer Brandi Carlile on guitar.

During the song, music superstars including British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa and US superstar Beyonce appeared emotional as the camera took in their reactions.

– SZA

SZA performs a medley (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The US singer, who walked away with three awards after being the most nominated of the night with nine nods, delivered a theatrical performance of her hit song Kill Bill.

She opened the performance by singing her song Snooze amid an elaborate set, which featured burning bins and constructed rooms, before transitioning into Kill Bill by removing her trench coat and rimmed hat to reveal a military-style outfit.

– Miley Cyrus

The US pop star performed her Grammy-winning track Flowers for the first time on TV, wearing a sparkling silver outfit with a stomach cut-out.

During her performance, she encouraged the audience to sing along, saying: “Why you acting like you don’t know this song?”

Cyrus also celebrated her win, changing the lyrics in her song, saying: “Then I remember, I just won my first Grammy.”

– Billie Eilish

Finneas O’Connell, left, and Billie Eilish (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The 22-year-old singer performed her Grammy-winning track dressed as the 1965 Barbie Poodle Parade doll.

Wearing black sunglasses and a pink headscarf, Eilish sung What Was I Made For? from box office juggernaut Barbie, with her songwriting brother Finneas O’Connell on the piano.

– Travis Scott

Travis Scott (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The US rapper delivered forceful renditions of My Eyes, I Know? and FE!N from his album Utopia, dressed in all black.

Fire bellowed from the stage before the star appeared to trash the set.

– Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa performs (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Dua Lipa kicked off the show with a medley of her hit songs.

The British-Albanian singer, 28, opened the performance with her new track Training Season before moving into Houdini and Dance The Night from the Barbie album, which was nominated for song of the year.

She donned an all-black mesh and leather outfit for the routine which saw her dance on a metal cage with male dancers.

– Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs

Tracy Chapman, left, and Luke Combs perform Fast Car (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Tracy Chapman stunned the Grammys audience with a rendition of her hit song Fast Car, which was the lead single of her self-titled debut studio album, released in 1988.

The US singer, 59, opened the track alone on guitar, showing off her powerful vocals, before she was joined by US country singer Luke Combs, whose cover of the song went viral last year.

Afterwards, the Grammys audience honoured Chapman and Combs with a standing ovation, with the video later cutting to Oprah Winfrey cheering on the artists.

– Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo performs Vampire (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The US star took to the stage in a crimson red silk gown for her performance of her Grammy-nominated track Vampires.

She upped the dramatics by smearing “blood” across her face while more oozed from the backdrop behind her.

– Billy Joel

Billy Joel (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The singer-songwriter returned to the Grammys to perform his new song Turn The Lights Back On – his first new music in 17 years – dressed in a black leather jacket seated a piano.

Joel also closed the show with his classic 1980 track You May Be Right.

– Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage and Brandy

Brandy, Burna Boy, and 21 Savage (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The Nigerian musician, 32, made history at the ceremony as he was joined by both Brandy and 21 Savage during his set, where he became the first-ever Afrobeats artist to perform at the show.

The trio joined forces for a performance of Sittin’ On Top of the World, Burna Boy’s 2023 track featuring 21 Savage, which samples Brandy’s 1998 hit Top Of The World, which featured Mase.

Burna Boy kicked off his performance with On Form and also performed his smash hit City Boys.

– Stevie Wonder, Fantasia Barrino, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste (In Memoriam tribute performances)

Stevie Wonder (Chris Pizzello/AP)

US singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder led an emotional in-memoriam segment, duetting For Once In My Life alongside a video of the late Tony Bennett who appeared on-screen.

Wonder said: “What’s amazing, I was able to sing the song with someone I’ve admired for so long – his love for art, his love for peace, his love for unity, his love for civil rights. Tony, I’m going to miss you forever.”

Other artists remembered included Harry Belafonte, Jimmy Buffett, Shane MacGowan, Burt Bacharach and Andy Rourke, while an emotional Annie Lennox sang Nothing Compares 2 U in memory of Sinead O’Connor.

She said: “Artists for ceasefire, peace in the world.”