Cara Delevingne makes stage debut with West End role in Cabaret

Cara Delevingne will make her stage debut when she performs in London’s West End from March.

Known for the fantasy series Carnival Row and science fiction film Valerian And The City of A Thousand Planets, the London-born model and actress will take on the role of flamboyant flapper Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret at the Kit Cat Club at the Playhouse Theatre.

Previously, the production has seen Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, Holby City actress Amy Lennox and Irish singer and actress Jessie Buckley take on the lead role at the venue.

Luke Treadaway will play The Emcee alongside Cara Delevingne (Ian West/PA)

Delevingne, also known for the romantic film Paper Towns and superhero movie Suicide Squad, said: “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role.

“I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End.

“I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

Theatre actress Nic Myers will be Sally once a week in the production, which sees the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and Cabaret performed.

Delevingne will be opposite Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway, also known for horror shows Lockwood & Co and Fortitude.

Treadaway, who will play legendary and notorious The Emcee, said: “I can’t wait to become a member of the Kit Kat Club and join this extraordinary production.

“It’s a huge thrill to be asked to take this on and I’m very excited to get started.”

Cabaret, set at the Kit Kat Club, is about the Weimar Berlin of 1931, a sassy, sizzling haven of decadence.

It was revived in December 2021 and in April of the following year won seven Olivier Awards.

The new cast will also see Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and The World’s End actor Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.

The Broadway production starring Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne, who was in the West End revival, and Glow star Gayle Rankin will open at the August Wilson Theatre in April.

Cabaret starring Delevingne will run from March 11 to June 1 and the production is taking bookings until February 2025.