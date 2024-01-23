Selena Gomez shares body positive message: Sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me

Selena Gomez has shared a body positive message as she reflected on how her figure has changed over the years.

The 31-year-old pop star and actress posted a throwback photo of her younger self wearing a zebra print bikini to her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Today, I realised I will never look like this again.”

Selena Gomez (Matt Crossick/PA)

She followed it up with a more recent photo of herself getting out of the water while wearing a black and white swimsuit.

With the second image, she captioned it: “I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am…

“Sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me.”

The star has been open about her physical and mental health struggles over the years including her battle with autoimmune disease lupus.

She has also previously discussed how she has dealt with anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

In 2020, she announced she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during an emotional online chat with fellow former Disney star Miley Cyrus.

Texas-born Gomez recently explored her struggles in a “uniquely raw and intimate” Apple TV+ documentary, titled My Mind And Me, which charts her six-year rise to fame.

In recent years, the actress has starred in US comedy Only Murders In The Building alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd.

Gomez was recently nominated at the Golden Globes for best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for her role in the show, but lost out to Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.