Luke Littler’s world championship run inspires darts documentary on Sky

A Sky documentary series on the world of professional darts has been commissioned following the attention around Luke Littler’s impressive World Darts Championship run.

The 16-year-old debutant was defeated by new world number one Luke Humphries in the final at Alexandra Palace in London on Wednesday night, ending his dream of becoming the youngest world champion.

He may have fallen just short of achieving sporting immortality, but Littler’s success throughout the tournament attracted global attention to him and the sport.

Luke Humphries celebrates after victory over Luke Littler in the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Following the final match, Sky has announced a new three-part series which will offer “exclusive access” into the world of darts.

The series will follow up-and-coming hopefuls to top-seeded players through the whole process, from pre-tournament preparation to the final and beyond.

It will also showcase the families who support them to achieve their dreams, as well as those who work behind the scenes within the sport.

The series hopes to show behind the curtain of what life is like for a darts player, documenting “the ups and downs, the humour, the camaraderie, as well as the sacrifices they make to win the biggest prize in the game”.

Commissioning editor of Sky Documentaries, Tom Barry, said: “This year’s World Championship has shown how darts can captivate the nation.

“Going beyond just the competition, for the first time, we are thrilled to be bringing audiences closer to the action and give them a glimpse of what it takes to make it to the top.”

The series, which has a working title of Darts, will be produced by documentary production company Dorothy St Pictures for Sky, whose previous credits include Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story and Pamela, A Love Story.

Luke Littler celebrates victory in the semi-final against Rob Cross (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It will be co-produced by US-based Meadowlark, the studio founded by former ESPN president John Skipper, alongside the Professional Darts Corporation.

Founder of Dorothy St Pictures, Julia Nottingham, said “As documentary storytellers, we were mesmerised by the world of professional darts.

“We are so excited to share the stories behind this great British sport that is fast winning new audiences and hosts such compelling characters.”

Skipper added said: “We’re ecstatic to be working alongside Dorothy St in capturing the thrill of the darts at this year’s World Championship.

“The PDC and Sky have allowed us to cement the stories of Alexandra Palace, which we are confident will resonate on a global scale.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity.”

The documentary series is expected to be available on Sky and Now later this year.