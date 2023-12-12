Netflix reveals Bridgerton season three will premiere in two parts

The third series of the hit period drama Bridgerton will be released in two parts next year, Netflix has announced.

The first instalment will launch on the streamer on May 16, while the second part will be released on June 13.

Based by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, the series follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

A trailer announcing the highly-anticipated dates features quotes by fans pleading for an update of when the show will return – alongside clips of the upcoming season.

Among the returning characters featured in the video are Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel, and Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh.

The trailer also sees the return of the show’s anonymous gossip writer Lady Whistledown, voiced by Dame Julie Andrews.

Alongside scenes of horse racing, fireworks and elegant balls, Lady Whistledown says: “Gentle reader, you thought I was silenced, but you thought wrong. Yours truly Lady Whistledown.”

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington but was revealed as the allusive figure behind the Lady Whistledown character in season one, also features in the teaser clip.

The third season will see Penelope give up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

However, undeterred by the setback, she is set on finding a husband who can provide her with enough independence to continue her double life.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton (Netflix/PA)

After returning from his summer travels, Colin is disheartened to find that Penelope is giving him the cold shoulder.

In a bid to win back her friendship, he will offer to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband – but his lessons may start working too well as he starts to question his feelings for her.

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it first launched on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

The first season followed the development of a steamy romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

While the second instalment centred around the family’s eldest son Viscount Anthony Bridgerton getting caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and her sister Edwina, Charithra Chandran.