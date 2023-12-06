Lawsuit alleges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficked and gang raped teenager

A new lawsuit has alleged that Sean “Diddy” Combs, along with other people, sex trafficked and gang raped a teenager.

The complaint submitted anonymously via the name Jane Doe to the Southern District of New York court on Wednesday is the latest case against the 54-year-old rapper and business mogul.

Combs has strongly denied the allegations and on Wednesday wrote on Instagram: “Enough is enough.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

The complaint by Ms Doe claims that in 2003, when she was 17 years old, she was “sex trafficked and gang raped” by Combs, Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and an unnamed third person.

She alleges that she met Combs at a lounge in the Detroit area and subsequently travelled on a private jet to a studio in New York.

Ms Doe claims she was sexually assaulted by Pierre during the flight before being raped by all three people at the studio.

A statement from her lawyer, Douglas H Wigdor – founding partner of Wigdor LLP, to the PA news agency said: “As alleged in the complaint, defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr Combs’ studio.

“The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

A previous lawsuit filed by US singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, against Combs was settled in November.

Cassie and Sean Combs who settled a lawsuit alleging abuse (Ian West/PA)

Ms Ventura alleged she was a victim of rape and violent behaviour during their decade-long relationship, which Combs has vehemently denied along with other allegations.

Last month, Combs also stepped down as chairman of his cable television network Revolt.

Two more women have also come forward to accuse him of sexual abuse in lawsuits.

Three-time Grammy winner Combs has hit songs including I’ll Be Missing You, Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down and Give Me Love.

He founded the label Bad Boy Records in the early 1990s, for which Ms Ventura signed a 10-album deal with in 2006 at the age of 19.

Combs and Bad Boy Records have been contacted for a response.