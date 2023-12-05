Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim announced as headliners of Victorious Festival

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have been announced along with Fatboy Slim as the first headliners of next year’s Victorious Festival.

The seaside event held on Southsea Common, Portsmouth, Hampshire, next August, will also feature a range of established names including the Isle of Wight’s Wet Leg, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Becky Hill.

Announcing Biffy Clyro, a festival spokeswoman said: “Celebrating over 15 years of success including nine studio albums, the band are no strangers to putting on an incredible live headline festival set.

Festival-goers take a selfie in front of the Victorious sign at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire, last August (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)

“The three-piece rock band will close the festival with a powerful set that will be remembered for years to come.”

Other acts added to the line-up include the Pixies, Not Nineteen Forever rockers Courteeners, Idles, Take Me Home singer Jess Glynne and One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson.

Also taking to the stage are noughties pop icon Natasha Bedingfield, Arlo Parks, Lightning Seeds, Maximo Park, Soft Play – formerly known as Slaves – The Nuts and Leeds post-punk four-piece Yard Act.

Other names announced are Lottery Winners, The Pigeon Detectives, singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone, Reading rockers The Amazons, The Lathums, Red Rum Club, Brooke Combe, Personal Trainer, Sea Power, Peace, The Murder Capital, The Royston Club, Do Nothing, Tors and Crystal Tides.

The comedy stage at the three-night event held during the August bank holiday (23-25) will be headlined by Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle.

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning.

“Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres.

“We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember.”