Anne Hathaway and Kate Moss among best-dressed stars at the Fashion Awards

A host of stylish celebrities were out in force for the Fashion Awards 2023.

Models, actors and industry insiders braved the rain as they took to the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall for the British Fashion Council’s annual event celebrating excellence in the fashion industry.

Talents including Burberry’s Daniel Lee, Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson and Sarah Burton (who recently left Alexander McQueen after 13 years at the helm) are battling it out for designer of the year, while actor Michaela Coel and popstar Sam Smith are being honoured for their cultural contributions.

As you would expect for the biggest night in the British fashion calendar, the stars did not disappoint with their red carpet outfits…

(Ian West/PA)

Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway appeared on the red carpet alongside Valentino Garavani in a gown from the Italian brand’s archive, with the designer revealing that the off-white fringed design with inspired by spaghetti.

(Ian West/PA)

Kate Moss was one of several celebrities who chose an all-black look, the British supermodel wearing a flowing long-sleeved gown with a high leg slit teamed with bejewelled platform sandals.

(Ian West/PA)

Amal Clooney dazzled in a metallic gown cascading with copper sequins and teardrop-shaped paillettes.

(Ian West/PA)

Liverpudlian actor Jodie Comer chose a tailored ensemble, teaming a sleeveless black blazer dress with sheer tights and strappy heels.

(Ian West/PA)

Actor and writer Michaela Coel, recipient of the Leader of Change award, looked chic in a minimalist white bandeau crop top and matching maxi skirt.

(Ian West/PA)

Currently starring in Sunset Boulevard in London’s West End, Nicole Scherzinger had a rare night off to attend the awards.

The former Pussycat Doll donned a sustainable custom corset gown with a voluminous skirt by British designer Patrick McDowell.

(Ian West/PA)

Pop star Rita Ora wore a clingy black gown with a low back and spiky silver detailing along her spine.

She posed on the red carpet with husband, film director Taika Waititi, who wore a black suit and long overcoat.

(Ian West/PA)

British actor Andrew Garfield kept it classic in a black tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie.

(Ian West/PA)

Popstar Ellie Goulding chose a menswear-inspired look, teaming an oversized tuxedo jacket with black thigh-high ruched patent boots.

(Ian West/PA)

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock donned a bright red gown with cut-out detailing by London Fashion Week designer Chet Lo, who is famous for his signature spiky creations.

(Ian West/PA)

TV presenter and actor Laura Whitmore paid tribute to a late British fashion doyenne with her black off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress, styled with opaque stockings and chunky lace-up shoe-boots.

(Ian West/PA)

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who will be returning to the stage next year as part of the girl band’s reunion, went for an understated form-fitting LBD look with a red clutch bag and black satin high heels.

(Ian West/PA)

Singer-songwriter Paloma Faith tapped into the utility trend with her voluminous two-toned gown which had a gathered waist and drawstring detailing.

(Ian West/PA)

Actor and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Layton Williams – who bagged a perfect score on Saturday night’s show – chose a tuxedo-inspired gown with a white shirt and boots.

(Ian West/PA)

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts went for the mermaid chic look in a strapless green and blue sequinned dress with a high thigh slit.

(Ian West/PA)

TV and radio presenter Amanda Holden walked the red carpet in a sculptural Khaled Marwen minidress alongside daughter Alexa, who wore a lacy gown by Azzi and Osta.

(Ian West/PA)

Presenting the BFC’s live red carpet coverage, former celebrity stylish Law Roach put his own spin on the classic black tuxedo, styling a black double-breasted jacket with a matching rollneck knit, a long silver lapel pin and some chunky rings.

(Ian West/PA)

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, who was recently cast in movie Superman: Legacy, wowed in a white tiered gown worn with black opera gloves and a Swarovski crystal necklace.

(Ian West/PA)

Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens, who recently unveiled a knitwear collaboration with sustainable clothing brand Peregrine, chose a bottle-green suit for the occasion, which he wore without a shirt and topped with a bucket-style hat.

(Ian West/PA)

Model Abbey Clancy went for a gothic glam look in a black lace midriff-baring top and skirt with matching stockings and pointed-toe high heels.

(Ian West/PA)

Also opting for an all-black ensemble, musician and presenter Myleene Klass donned a black bodysuit with a flowing, sheer black overlay.