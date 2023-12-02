IAC apologises for liking Instagram comment using ‘unacceptable language’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has apologised for liking a comment on social media which used “unacceptable language” about one of the show’s contestants.

A statement was shared on the ITV show’s official Instagram page on Saturday which acknowledged the “mistake” but did not add what the post said or who it was about.

It read: “Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments.

“The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused.

“We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media.”

The ITV reality show has faced a number of issues with contestants Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent leaving early on “medical grounds”, while Nella Rose has had heated rows with campmates Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage.

Singer and actress Spears, the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, left the jungle on Wednesday after restaurant critic Dent departed on Monday.

Meanwhile, broadcasting watchdog Ofcom reported that it had received 861 complaints related to the clash between YouTuber Rose and First Dates star Sirieix on November 21’s episode.

The argument started after Sirieix remarked that he was old enough to be YouTuber Rose’s father.

Nella Rose rowed with Fred Sirieix on I’m A Celebrity (ITV/PA)

Rose, who has lost both her parents, did not say anything at the time but later told Sirieix that the comment had upset her and that she no longer wanted to speak to him and would not eat any food he prepared.

After Sirieix apologised, she told him: “I accept your apology but let’s not be friends, how about that?”

The pair later appeared to be on better terms after winning a trial together, when they exchanged high fives and shared a hug.

However, during Friday’s instalment, Rose said Sirieix has been making her life “hell” over the last couple of days due to the way he wanted things cleaned in the camp.

An argument between Rose and politician Nigel Farage over immigration, during the episode on November 22, received 856 Ofcom complaints related to “alleged racial offence” from Rose’s comments to Farage.

The YouTuber accused the GB News presenter of wanting people like her “gone” from the UK as she spoke to him about remarks he had made about reducing immigration.

After going back and forth on the topic, she said: “You want us gone, that’s all I understood,” to which Farage replied that Rose was not listening to him, before adding: “We can agree to disagree.”