Young William and Kate share a kiss in The Crown part two trailer

A young Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen leaning in for a kiss in the trailer for part two of the sixth series of The Crown.

The second half of the hit royal drama’s final season will be released on December 14 and explores a number of historical events, including the death of Princess Margaret and the Queen’s golden jubilee.

The trailer, released by Netflix, begins as a teenage Prince William, played by Ed McVey, is told to “keep smiling” while a photograph is taken of the royal family.

A collection of clips includes the Queen’s reaction to a poll which, among other things, has found that 53% of the public think the monarchy is “out of touch with ordinary people”.

The Queen is also told that prime minister Tony Blair, played by Bertie Carvel, has been given the nickname King Tony, and he is seen giving a speech where he says: “We must change, not just the politics of this country, but the soul of this country.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, William gets out of a car to screams from crowds of young women holding posters, one of which reads “Diana loved you”.

The relationship between William, Prince Harry and the then Prince of Wales is touched upon as Charles is heard saying: “I’m afraid we don’t do fathers and sons very well in this family.”

Imelda Staunton’s Queen looks back at old footage and Claire Foy and Matt Smith return in their roles as younger versions of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh for a scene which shows them driving among picturesque scenery.

The royal family in The Crown series six (Netflix/PA)

Part two of the series explores the blossoming romance between William and Kate, and the trailer depicts the moment Kate, played by Meg Bellamy, caught his attention in 2002, when she took to the catwalk in a sheer blue and black dress for a charity fashion show.

They attended the University of St Andrews in the early 2000s and a short clip depicts an intimate moment as they lean in for a kiss.

Also in the series, Princess Margaret slips into old memories, following a stroke and the gradual decline of her health.

The Queen questions her reign after her sister’s death and her approval of the marriage between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Part one of the Netflix series, released on November 16, explored the events surrounding the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed, the son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed.

The Crown is a fictionalised dramatisation of the royal family which first hit TV screens in 2016 and has since been nominated for multiple awards including Baftas and Emmys.