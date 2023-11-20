Shropshire chef Marcus Bean caught the eye of Sarah, Duchess of York, as he prepared to cook up a dish on ITV’s This Morning on Monday.

The chef appeared to catch the eye of Sarah as he previewed a pasta dish he was cooking up.

Sarah told him: “You’re very good-looking”, then added “I meant the carbonara”.

Marcus has become a fixture on the ITV show and happened to be on the day Sarah was invited in to guest present.

The chef and his wife ran the successful New Inn at Baschurch for eight years before moving on to set up Brompton Cookery School and Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast in Shrewsbury.

The Duchess of York tucked into his pasta dish alongside fellow presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary as co-host.

The former member of the royal family also guest-edited the ITV1 show. She joked: “I’m joining the family as co-host – fluff – alongside Alison and Dermot.

“And as guest editor for the day I’ve been working with the brilliant team behind the scenes to bring you some of the topics I’m most passionate about.”

Her first task was to go through stories in the newspapers with her co-hosts and guest Gyles Brandreth, and the discussion turned to I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The duchess was quizzed about whether she had been approached to appear in the programme, and replied “every single year”.