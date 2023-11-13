Scarlett Moffatt announces engagement to Scott Dobinson after ‘perfect proposal’

Scarlett Moffatt said she is on “cloud nine” after her partner Scott Dobinson organised “the most perfect proposal”.

The TV star, 33, shared pictures on Instagram which included their young son Jude wearing a babygrow which read “Mummy will you marry my Daddy?”.

Moffatt, who first gained popularity on Channel 4’s Gogglebox before winning I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, captioned the post: “Mondays are my new favourite day.

“Walked in to find my soulmate on one knee, with baby Jude wearing the cutest outfit asking the question ‘Mammy will you marry Daddy’.

“The most perfect proposal in my favourite place, our home.

“I truly am on cloud nine, feel so lucky, it feels incredible being able to share this with you all, I always wished for this.”

Moffatt, who hosts a podcast with Dobinson about conspiracy theories titled Scarlett Moffatt Wants To Believe, later wrote on her Instagram story: “17 years knowing you, five years loving you, four months of being the best daddy and now my fiance.

“I love you more than you will ever know @scottdobby.”

Friends and famous faces sent their congratulations, including former Geordie Shore stars Vicky Pattison, Charlotte Crosby, Nathan Henry and Marnie Simpson.

Meanwhile, her mother and former Gogglebox co-star Elisabeth Moffatt wrote: “So so happy for you both massive congratulations what a beautiful proposal and how happy does Jude look.”

Moffatt, from Co Durham, featured on Gogglebox with her family from 2014 to 2016. In June she announced she had given birth to her first son at 35 weeks.