Olivia Rodrigo follows in footsteps of music superstars with Hunger Games track

Olivia Rodrigo has followed in the footsteps of US pop superstars including Taylor Swift with the release of her new Hunger Games track Can’t Catch Me Now.

The new song, which was released on Friday, will feature on the much-anticipated film prequel titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes which is set to debut on November 17.

On Instagram, Rodrigo wrote: “Yayayayyyy!!!! My new song ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ from the @thehungergames is out now. The film and the rest of the soundtrack are out November 17th!!!!! Hope ya dig.”

The 20-year-old music star joins a string of pop heavyweights who have composed original songs for the Hollywood film franchise over the years, which is based on the dystopian sci-fi book series from author Suzanne Collins.

Swift, 33, wrote two tracks for The Hunger Games original film released in 2012, titled Safe & Sound and Eyes Open.

Both tracks have since been re-recorded as part of the singer-songwriter’s endeavour to regain control of her master recordings.

The soundtrack also featured Come Away To The Water from Maroon Five featuring Rozzi Crane, Just A Game from British singer-songwriter Birdy and a track titled Abraham’s Daughter from US rock band Arcade Fire.

Meanwhile The Weeknd, now professionally known by his birth name Abel Tesfaye, recorded the track Devil May Cry for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack.

He also featured on Sia’s track Elastic Heart with Diplo which appeared in the same movie.

The same soundtrack also saw US music star Christina Aguilera feature with her song titled We Remain, alongside British rock band Coldplay with Atlas; Imagine Dragons’ Who We Are; Mirror from Ellie Goulding and Everybody Wants To Rule The World from Lorde.

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde also starred on The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One soundtrack with her track Yellow Flicker Beat and Ladder Song, alongside All My Love from Major Lazer featuring Ariana Grande.

Much-anticipated prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes is set many years before the events of the existing films, starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth as Lucy Gray Baird and the young Coriolanus Snow.

It will also feature Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and Oscar winner Viola Davis.