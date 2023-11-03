Bel Powley and Douglas Booth share intimate details of glitzy London wedding

British acting stars Bel Powley and Douglas Booth have shared details of their “glamorous and chic” wedding day in London.

Everything I Know About Love star Powley wore an embellished Miu Miu dress with a tight bodice and bell shaped skirt as she walked down the aisle in a greenhouse at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond, London on October 28.

“Petersham is a beautiful venue, and we fell in love with the chic but incredibly relaxed vibe there,” The Morning Show actress Powley told Vogue.

“As it’s a nursery, it is filled with beautiful natural greenery, plants, and flowers. We loved the idea of the wedding feeling glamorous and chic but grounded by the fact that everyone’s heels were in the mud!”

The couple were married by their best friend under a chuppah, in a nod to Powley’s Jewish heritage, decorated with red and pink dahlias by her artist sister Abigail – who also embroidered it with an Emily Dickinson quote.

“Both our mums did beautiful readings — it was a complete highlight of the day,” Powley said.

The 31-year-old, who flew to Milan with her mother for her wedding dress fitting ahead of the big day, paired it with an up hair-do and a Charlotte Tilbury makeover.

Powley said the rain began to pour after the ceremony with guests running to the old Routemaster London buses were they were entertained by a pair of drag queens before arriving for the party at the Institute of Contemporary Arts.

“In the torrential rain, heels were in big puddles, dresses got soaked — it was epic,” she said.

The couple revealed their first dance was to I Just Want To Make Love To You by US singer Etta James.

Powley and Great Expectations star Booth planned the wedding themselves in just six months, after sharing news of their Primrose Hill picnic engagement in July 2021.

“I really recommend this because it forces you to make decisions quickly and doesn’t prolong the process,” she said.

“We didn’t have one disagreement on anything, and we were a great team with the shared goal of throwing the best party full of love for all our friends and family who we adore so much.

“We knew we wanted it to feel relaxed, fun, and very London, which it definitely did when the heavens opened after lunch!”

The couple met on the set of the 2017 film Mary Shelley, in which Booth played Percy Shelley and Powley played Claire Clairmont, Mary’s stepsister.

“We started out as inseparable friends, and soon we realised that every moment together was better than one without,” Powley added.