Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum recruits acrobats for peacock costume

Heidi Klum recruited a team of Cirque du Soleil acrobats to make sure the peacock costume she wore to her annual Halloween party garnered maximum attention.

The German model and TV star, 50, who is known as the Queen of Halloween, arrived at her annual bash in New York with an entire team making up her ensemble.

Klum stood on one of the performers to create extra-long legs, while other acrobats made up her colourful green peacock feathers.

Meanwhile, Klum was in the centre in a bright blue bodysuit with an elaborate headpiece and beak.

Klum wrote on Instagram: “@cirquedusoleil we did it. thanks for making this Peacock’s Halloween dreams come true.”

Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, joined her on the red carpet as a bird egg.

Klum was not the only celebrity getting into the Halloween spirit, with Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne dressing up as rapper Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori.

Sharon stripped off to recreate Censori’s famous cushion outfit, when she hugged a large purple cushion to her body to protect her modesty as she walked through the streets of France in September.

Sharon’s rocker husband Ozzy copied West’s all-black hooded ensemble.

Actress Glenn Close made every effort to enjoy the festivities but was left disappointed by a lack of trick or treaters.

The Oscar-nominated actress donned a scary ensemble and sat on a rocking chair on her porch next to a dog skeleton and a pumpkin but was saddened when no children came to pay her a visit so instead celebrated the evening with her sister Jessie.

She wrote on Instagram: “Sat on my porch all suited up. After about 15 minutes, 3 teens came up with a father in tow. They didn’t know what to make of me and gingerly took some candy.

“I sat there for a while as cars went by, thinking maybe I should just be a tableau vivant and see if I could freak people out. Maybe people would notice, maybe not.

She added: “But alas! No one came. The street was completely void of kids. I think they really do up Halloween on the south side of town.

“My commitment evaporated. So I poured the candy down the walk to the gate, put the lantern where passerby’s could see the candy, went inside, washed off the bad makeup job, made some popcorn and went over to Jessie’s house where we ate the popcorn, watched The Birdcage…and laughed. HAPPY HALLOWEEN.”