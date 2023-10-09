Meet the 16 contestants taking over the Big Brother house

Big Brother

Big Brother has returned with a host of new housemates to entertain the nation.

The ITV launch show on Sunday saw hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best introduce the 16 contestants to their new home, as they bid to win a £100,000 cash prize.

Here is a closer look at who is who:

– Dylan

DJ Dylan can get people dancing, but will he get into a rhythm in a house full of strangers? #BBUK pic.twitter.com/rtLcvBdVFI — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

The 39-year-old DJ from Coventry said he was in a car accident in 2014 and decided to have his leg amputated after three years of pain.

Dylan said he appeared on a TV show called The Last Leg about amputees two years before he lost his leg, and began rapping with hosts Odudu and Best before he entered the Big Brother house.

– Farida

The make-up artist, 50, from Wolverhampton, said she wanted to join the Big Brother house because Asian culture and Asian women are “underrepresented on TV”.

She said: “A lot of people think that wearing a headscarf might stop you from having opportunities, whereas for me, it’s been completely the opposite. I embrace it with confidence and it’s actually given me lots of opportunities.

“I want to let people know that us Muslims, we really aren’t suppressed. I’m far from suppressed – I used to be a holiday rep.”

– Zak

The 28-year-old model from Manchester, who describes himself as “cheeky”, grew up in a jungle in Thailand before moving to the UK at the age of 10.

Zak speaks at a million miles an hour… Can the Housemates keep up? #BBUK pic.twitter.com/XzybsthFTn — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

He said there are often misconceptions of arrogance if you are a model, but he is a “down to earth guy” and a “council estate boy”.

– Henry

The food writer, 25, from the Cotswolds, said he is looking to learn life skills such as cooking, cleaning and washing on the show – having grown up at a boarding school with a “beloved matron”.

He's a proud royalist, but can Henry become king of the Big Brother House? #BBUK pic.twitter.com/cYflpshozA — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

He said: “At the last election I voted for the Conservative Party because at the end of the day Boris Johnson is the person I’d like to go for a Martini the most with.

“I’m definitely a royalist, I think people who don’t like the royal family should just leave the country to be honest.”

– Chanelle

The dental therapist from Llanelli in Wales described herself as “bubbly, quite resilient and humble” as well as being book smart – but with no common sense.

Everybody gather 'round, it's time for a cwtch with Welsh wonder, Chanelle! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/d35cx5reKv — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

The 29-year-old said she applied for the show as a joke, but wants to make “friends for life”.

– Hallie

The youth worker from London is the youngest Big Brother contestant at the age of 18, describing herself as a “bit of a diva” and most likely to get nominated for being “quite opinionated”.

Hallie might be 18, but she's not about to be the baby of the House #BBUK pic.twitter.com/zk1COfzk0N — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

She confirmed it is her first time living away from home.

– Jenkin

The 25-year-old from Bridgend in Wales described himself as a barman, cleaner and bingo caller.

He said he “can’t keep secrets” and will “bring the drama” to the Big Brother house.

Barman Jenkin will be serving a double dose of sass in the Big Brother House! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/UfPqdoNRxO — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

– Jordan

The “sarcastic” lawyer from Scunthorpe said he applied for the show on a whim and he is interested in the social experiment side of the programme.

He said: “I have a face like a chastised backside hence I wear such wonderful shirts to make up for it.”

– Matty

A doctor, a hippie, and now a Housemate… Matty, everyone! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/SbJSrCzDgC — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

The 24-year-old doctor said he grew up in a small area in the Isle of Man where he did not see many people like himself, but saw characters he could relate too on Big Brother which led him to applying for the show.

He is also a massage therapist.

– Noky

The 26-year-old banker from Derby, who won Miss Universe Great Britain in 2022, said she wants to disprove stereotypes around “pageant girls” and also wants to show what it is like being a woman in a male-dominated industry.

Beauty and brains in abounds, Noky isn't afraid to speak her mind. #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Jn2140teeU — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

She described herself as competitive and opinionated, and started a cake-making business during lockdown.

– Kerry

The 40-year-old NHS manager, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, said Big Brother is “the ultimate reality TV show” but never applied because the stairs leading up to the house felt unachievable as she was in a wheelchair for the first three years of her illness.

Essex-based Kerry, who once won £35,000 on Deal Or No Deal, said: “When I saw it was coming back and searching for real people from all walks of life, I thought, this is my year.”

– Olivia

This patriotic Scot is not to be messed with! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/ASZZLtjhZE — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

The dancer from Glasgow, 23, said she had grown up watching Big Brother and thinks she fits the brief because “I’ve got personality to sell and this is the best place for it”.

She also described herself as the “life and soul of the party”.

– Yinrun

The customer support agent from Harrogate is from Shanghai in China and believes the show will help her become “more immersed in British culture”.

Don't be rude to Yinrun or you might get the eye of the tiger! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/lxJRZmhyKf — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

The 25-year-old said her dream would be to use the money if she won the show to move to a farm.

– Paul

The security officer from Liverpool, 23, said he lives with his granddad and the pair go to the toilet with the door open.

He also described himself as “extroverted to say the least” and a “bit nuts”.

– Tom

Cheeky chappy Tom is next to enter the House #BBUK pic.twitter.com/93R69pgGcn — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

The 21-year-old butcher from Somerset described himself as “quite loud and chatty”.

He also said he has the potential to offend people because “my mouth moves faster than my brain”.

– Trish

Originally from the Congo, the 33-year-old mum from Luton said she wants to “humanise refugees and immigrants” and show there are “real humans” behind the statistics.