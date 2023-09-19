Notification Settings

Joel Dommett welcomes first child with wife Hannah Cooper

Published:

Olly Murs, Laura Whitmore and Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly congratulated the couple.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
TV presenter Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper have announced the birth of their first child.

In May, the couple revealed model Cooper’s pregnancy with pictures of her baby bump.

On Tuesday, Cooper – who married Dommett during a 2019 beach ceremony in Greece – shared a post on Instagram with a black and white picture of a baby’s foot and their child’s name.

She wrote: “Wilde Cooper-Dommett. Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his Dad’s.”

Congratulations came from singer Olly Murs, former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and TV presenters Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly and Gaby Roslin.

Whitmore wrote: “Here comes all the fun! Congrats you two xxx.”

ITV’s The Masked Singer presenter Dommett, 38, and Cooper met after she messaged him on social media following his 2016 appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

National Television Awards 2023 – London
Joel Dommett with his wife Hannah Cooper (Lucy North/PA)

Close friend and fellow comedian, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, officiated their wedding in Mykonos.

Cooper co-hosted ITV lockdown series At Home With Joel Dommett and appeared on Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside her husband.

The pair also co-host the podcast Never Have I Ever, in which they act on unusual suggestions from listeners and each other.

Dommett is also set to present the reboot of hit TV show Survivor on the BBC when it returns.



