Welcome to Wrexham returns to screens for season two

By Megan Jones

Welcome to Wrexham has officially returned for its second season on Disney+.

Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The documentary, which follows the story of the slightly bizarre Hollywood takeover of the Welsh football club, has attracted viewers from all around the world.

The opening season documented the acquisition of the Wrexham AFC by It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia's Rob McElhenney and Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds.

The takeover not only boosted the fortunes of then struggling fifth-tier club but also of the wider Wrexham community.

Following the debut of the first season of Welcome to Wrexham, which was nominated for six Emmy awards, interest in Wales's newest city has attracted interest around the globe.

Season two covers the 2022/23 league season, so football fans will already know how this chapter ends, but the season promises to offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the rollercoaster ride.

Episode one of the second season of Welcome to Wrexham is available to stream on Disney+.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

