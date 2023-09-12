Phil Spencer returns to filming with Kirstie Allsopp weeks after parents’ deaths

TV stars Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spence

TV presenter Phil Spencer has returned to filming Location, Location, Location with co-host Kirstie Allsopp less than a month after the death of both his parents in a car accident.

Spencer’s parents, Anne and David, died on their farm in Littlebourne, Kent, after their car toppled off a bridge and into a river while on their way to have lunch on August 18.

Kent Fire and Rescue service was called and spent 90 minutes at the scene however the couple, who had been married for 60 years, died together, leaving behind Spencer and his three siblings.

On Tuesday, Allsopp shared a video with Spencer on Instagram confirming the pair had returned to filming their hit Channel 4 property programme, in which they have appeared in 39 series together.

The 52-year-old said: “So we’re back at work filming on Location, Location, Location and I didn’t quite know what my next post on Instagram should be, because the last post was about Phil’s mum and dad and you all put such lovely, lovely messages and Phil was so grateful.”

Spencer interjected: “I’m very grateful, and I haven’t put anything on Instagram either, but I do appreciate people’s lovely, lovely comments.”

Allsopp continued: “You see, he’s English and he is a man and he’s just done really, really well.

“So round of applause to Phil for doing that and thank you.

“You’ve all been so kind.”

Dynamic duo Spencer and Allsopp have presented Location, Location, Location together for more than 20 years and have also starred in spin-off shows including Relocation, Relocation.

It was Allsopp who broke the news of the death of Spencer’s parents on Instagram, telling fans to join her in “sending so much love” to her co-star.

Later, 53-year-old Spencer also confirmed the news on Instagram, confirming his mum’s Parkinson’s and dad’s dementia had been worsening in the lead up to the fatal accident.

He also said the accident is “what God had planned for them” so the couple could stay together after six decades of marriage and four children.

Describing the moments before the accident, he wrote: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river.

“There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it, they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

“Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.

“As many farmers do, my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts.