Oti Mabuse: We stopped trying to conceive before falling pregnant

Oti Mabuse has said she and her husband Marius Iepure had decided to stop trying to conceive before they fell pregnant becuase it “just got too much”.

The Dancing On Ice judge, 33, revealed on Saturday that she is expecting her first child.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional said in an Instagram post, that the prospect of having a baby is “scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.”

Sharing a video of the moment she told her friend Nkateko Dinwiddy she was pregnant, Mabuse revealed the couple had recently stopped trying.

She wrote: “My friend @takkies7 asked me to test because I was drinking coffee and I don’t drink coffee.

“We had been trying for a while and decided to stop (it all just got too much) and just live life as us two as nothing was happening.

“We enjoyed each other’s company, dinners, concerts, parties, just simply removed all the pressure and here we are!”

When Mabuse first shared the news she was expecting she said: “We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus leo.

“It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder.”

Mabuse has also shared a video montage of the moment they shared the news with close friends and family, including her sister, the Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse.