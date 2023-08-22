First-look images show Nicholas Lyndhurst in Frasier reboot role

Nicholas Lyndhurst

A first look at the reboot of popular comedy series Frasier shows Nicholas Lyndhurst drinking pints of beer in a bar with Kelsey Grammer.

Paramount+ announced on Tuesday that the new show, with Grammer reprising the titular role as psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane, has been given an air date in October.

Only Fools And Horses star Lyndhurst is set to play Frasier’s old college friend-turned-university professor Alan Cornwall, as he joins the 10-episode season.

Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college friend-turned-university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane (Sarah Coulter/Paramount+)

The new series sees Frasier return to Boston, where the character had ordinally appeared on the American sitcom Cheers, with “new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil”.

In 1993, Frasier had his own spin-off Seattle-based show, which ran until 2004, and also previously starred Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr Niles Crane and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle.

Often mentioned in the original series, Frasier’s son Freddy has been recast in the Paramount+ show with Deception star and British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott joining the show.

A new character Olivia (Toks Olagundoye), Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department, has also been created.

Frasier has reentered the building. ? Stream the premiere of the new series #Frasier on Thursday, Oct. 12, exclusively on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/aL4ilCBx1c — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) August 22, 2023

In new images, Olagundoye’s character is seen having a drink with Frasier and Alan and in another picture the psychologist-turned-radio host sits on a couch with his son.

Also joining the show is The Expanse star Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

A teaser for the show also has a new recording of the show’s original theme song, Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs, and a promise that there are “no more callers” but “all new hang-ups”.

During its run, the original comedy picked up a host of awards and won widespread critical acclaim, with Grammer winning Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for his role in the show.

The series has 37 Emmys from 107 nominations overall.