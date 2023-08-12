Bono treats Sarajevo Film Festival crowd to song after U2 documentary screening

Bono

Bono treated an audience on the opening night of the Sarajevo Film Festival to a song as a U2-inspired Bosnian war documentary opened the event.

The Irish star delivered an a cappella rendition of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song at the Bosnian film festival on Friday evening after a screening of the Kiss The Future documentary.

Directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain and produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the film explores U2’s relationship with war-torn Sarajevo in the 1990s.

It showcases the struggle of the citizens of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War which sparked an American aid worker to reach out to the rock band to see if they could help raise global awareness of the conflict.

The band agreed and during their Zoo TV Tour, they featured live satellite interviews with local Sarajevans who described their plight to the concert-goers.

The band later performed a concert to thousands of local fans after the city was liberated.

Bono was also joined at the Bosnian film festival by his fellow U2 band member The Edge and they greeted crowds on the red carpet.

In February, the International Berlinale festival held the world premiere of the documentary, in which Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton all star.

The world-famous Irish rock band, which formed in 1976, consists of frontman Bono, the Edge, Clayton and Larry Mullen Junior.

Throughout their more than 40-year career, they have produced a string of UK number one albums including 1987’s The Joshua Tree and 2009’s No Line On The Horizon.

Earlier this year, they released Songs Of Surrender – a collection of 40 songs from U2’s back catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined.