New date announced for the 75th annual Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards

The Television Academy has announced a new date for the 75th Emmy Awards, amid the ongoing strikes by Hollywood actors and writers unions.

The annual event, which celebrates the finest in television productions, was originally scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18.

But following the announcement of the major strike by US actors union Sag-Aftra last month, actors have been forbidden to campaign for or attend award shows.

On Thursday the organisation announced that the ceremony would now take place on January 15, 2024, in the midst of award season.

It comes just a week after the 81st annual Golden Globes, which is currently due to take place on January 15.

Hit HBO drama Succession has made Emmy Award history at this year’s nominations after receiving three lead actor nods for its final season.

Scottish actor Brian Cox and co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin will go head to head, after all receiving nods in the category.

It marked the first time ever that three actors from the same series had been nominated simultaneously for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Sarah Snook was also nominated in the equivalent female category of outstanding lead actress in a drama series, and the series was also nominated for outstanding drama series.