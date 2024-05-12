Celebrities flash the flesh on the Bafta TV Awards red carpet

Celebrities have flashed the flesh on the red carpet of the Bafta Television Awards in central London.

As the prestigious event began at the Royal Festival Hall, actors and reality stars made their way down the carpet ahead of the award ceremony later on Sunday.

Actor Layton Williams donned a gold coloured suit with black detail, wearing a jacket and trousers and leaving his chest exposed underneath.

Layton Williams (Ian West/PA)

The star, known for playing the role of Stephen Carmichael in the television series Bad Education, accessorised the look with a black and gold handbag with pearled beading on the handle, as well as a single black earring.

Williams was not the only star to bare some skin, as Love Island star Georgia Harrison sported a bold red dress featuring a white, ruffled bust, leaving two parts of her midriff exposed.

Harrison, who appeared in the first season of Love Island All Stars, paired the look with a small red handbag with white detail and stacked white rings on her fingers.

Georgia Harrison (Ian West/PA)

Fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins wore a low cut black gown on the red carpet which ruffled up around her waist and tapered towards the floor.

The reality star opted for minimal accessories to pair with her look – wearing delicate, simple bangles around her wrist and drop earrings.

Maura Higgins (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

In a similar fashion, actress Hannah Waddingham wore a low cut black dress with silver, sparkly detailing around the upper trim.

The star, who is nominated for entertainment performance for her show Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, kept her accessories minimal and wore a pair of silver earrings to accompany the look.

Hannah Waddingham (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Across the pond now as American radio presenter Ashley Roberts also opted for black, sporting a lacy dress featuring a high neck and long sleeves, as well as a cut-out around her midriff and left leg.

The singer and dancer accessorised the look with strappy black sandals featuring white detail.

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

One star who appeared to dress in contrast to other attendees on the red carpet was comedian Joe Lycett, who dressed as Queen Elizabeth I.

Lycett wore a white cape, which resembled a gown and trailed along the floor, as well as an Elizabethan-style ruff around his neck.

His unusual choice of outfit came after he promised his aunties that he would don period dress if they managed to get 100,000 followers for their Instagram account.

Joe Lycett (Ian West/PA)

The star, who is nominated for entertainment performance for Channel 4’s Late Night Lycett, also sported a white shirt with a black bow.

He carried two different types of fan on the red carpet, one battery-powered and one manual as the sun beat down onthe capital.