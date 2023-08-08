Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison over Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding US hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

The 31-year-old, real name Daystar Peterson, was handed the sentence at a court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, after proceedings stretched over from Monday.

He was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in December.

During the trial, the jury heard that Lanez had fired a gun at the back of the WAP singer’s feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in summer 2020.

The pair had left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

Megan Thee Stallion gave evidence in person during the trial, and in a statement on Monday said she had “not experienced a single day of peace” since the incident.

“Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same,” she said, in a statement read by Los Angeles County deputy district attorney Kathy Ta.

The hip-hop star asked that her absence not be taken as a sign of indifference, saying she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again”.