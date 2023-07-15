Linda Nolan: Sometimes I wonder if I’ll still be here in a month

Linda Nolan

Linda Nolan says she has wondered whether she will still “be here” in a month’s time, after revealing cancer had spread to her brain earlier this year.

The 64-year-old singer, part of Anglo-Irish family pop group The Nolans, said it was often hard to stay “positive” about her situation but tried to celebrate every new day.

In 2020, Nolan revealed a third recurrence of the disease in her liver, following treatment in 2006 for breast cancer.

In March, she told Good Morning Britain (GMB) she had been “shocked and scared” after being told by her doctor it had spread to her brain.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, she said she sometimes found it “hard” to have happy experiences with family, following a recent family holiday.

She said: “When in a fabulous situation like that, not to get angry.

“I went back to my cottage one night and slammed the door and cried my eyes out, I don’t want to be missing this.

“Alone sometimes in my bedroom I’ll just lie there and think I wonder if I’ll be here in a month? Will it all happen very quickly?”

Nolan said it was beginning to become hard to stay positive, adding: “I wake up every morning and I think this is another day to celebrate rather than to think I’m getting closer to not being here. That helps me.”

She has moved in with her sister Denise due to having issues with her balance but previously told GMB she was “not giving up”.

Nolan, whose group had a hit in 1979 with I’m In The Mood For Dancing, said she has a “lovely” collection of wigs after losing her hair for the fourth time due to chemotherapy treatment.

Her sister Anne, whom she joined on TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time three years ago and is now cancer-free.

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 52.