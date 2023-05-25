Dani Dyer announces birth of twin daughters

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer has announced the birth of her identical twin daughters.

The reality star, 26, revealed she gave birth on May 22, sharing a string of photos of the two sleeping babies in pink onesies and hats with large bows.

She captioned the post: “22.05.23,” adding a heart emoji.

Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, previously revealed she was expecting two baby girls with Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Dani Dyer with her father (PA)

Dyer already shares one-year-old son Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence.

She dated Kimmence before she starred on Love Island and later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham.

Dyer later separated from Kimmence who was jailed for three and a half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

The TV star has also starred alongside her soap actor father on a number of shows and they co-host a podcast, Sorted With The Dyers.